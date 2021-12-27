Spider-Man: No Way Home scores $1 billion at global box office, is first pandemic-era film to do so

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken more box office records over the Christmas weekend. On Sunday, the film became the first billion-dollar-grossing film of the pandemic era. Despite new releases over the weekend and competition from the new Matrix release, No Way Home is also holding firmly to the North American box office top spot, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations was reported as saying.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's third solo outing in the popular role, has grossed $467.3 million in North America and $587 million internationally, raking in more than $1 billion over 12 days, reported news agency AFP. The film's performance at the global box office proved analysts' predictions that it could reach the milestone sum.

As per reports, only two films have got to the $1 billion mark quicker - Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame - both of which reached the milestone in 11 days. What makes No Way Home's achievement more incredible is that it has reached this milestone as the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant casts a pall over holiday outings worldwide.

The AFP report states that the film has been holding the top spot among all releases in the North American market, despite new releases. The film took an estimated $81.5 million in North America for the three-day period over the Christmas weekend, holding its top spot. With an estimated $23.8 million, Sing 2, Universal's star-studded animated jukebox musical follow-up to Sing, was this weekend's runner-up. No Way Home also beat out two other new series instalments.

The Matrix Resurrections, which sees Keanu Reeves reprise his iconic role as Neo, underperformed at $12 million. In fourth place, also earning less than expected, was the spy prequel to the Kingsman films, The King's Man, with $6.4 million.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland along with an ensemble cast featuring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

(With AFP inputs)

