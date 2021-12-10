Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland reveals Robert Downey Jr gifted him a precious Iron Man souvenir

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland revealed his on screen and off screen mentor Robert Downey Jr. gifted him the helmet he wore in the first Iron Man movie. Tom revealed receiving the gift when Robert was shooting for a film in London.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark had introduced Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was he who included Peter in the war between Iron Man and Captain America in Captain America: Civil War, before Tom starred in his first standalone Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Appearing on the YouTube show Hot Ones, Tom spoke about Robert and the gift he received from him. “My favourite souvenir was actually given to me – well it wasn't given to me, it was given to my little brother Paddie. When Black Panther was coming out, Robert Downey Jr. was making Dr. Doolittle in London. And he was staying down the road from where I live. And he invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house. And Paddie comes running into the room, and he's holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift,” he recalled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That's a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU but I joined it very late. And that souvenir, that's from the original film – that's the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel have created – and Downey and Favreau kicked off. So to have something from that film is a huge honour,” Tom added.

Also read: Tom Holland wants his Spider-Man to have 'tattered suit' and ripped mask like Tobey Maguire did. Here’s why

While Robert wrapped his Marvel run with Avengers: Endgame, Tom went on to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home and now will star in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The superhero is set to cross paths with Doctor Strange again in the movie while also bumping into villains from the parallel Spider-Man universes. While these characters have been seen in the trailer of the film, there are also rumours doing the rounds that former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}