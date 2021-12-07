Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says being with Zendaya is like ‘having a shoulder to cry on’

Star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. At an event, Tom opened up about his relationship with Zendaya and said that they have each other to fall back upon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Tom, Zendaya and their Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon attended the red carpet event in London of the upcoming film. During his appearance at the London event, Tom talked about his equation with Zendaya.

Talking about his relationship with the singer-actor, Tom told AP, "The biggest way is just companionship. Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob [Batalon] as well. We really are a family."

Read More: Tom Holland, Zendaya cutely explain how they worked around their height difference during Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch

Last week, the duo appeared on Graham Norton's talk show. Zendaya joked about her and Tom's height difference. She said, “There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there. He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship back in July this year when the duo was spotted kissing in a car. However, the rumours about their romance started after they met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

A source told People magazine in July that the duo has been dating for a while, but chose to keep their relationship private. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” the source said.