Spider-Man: No Way Home surpasses Jurassic World and The Lion King to become the 6th highest-grossing film of all time

The juggernaut of Spider-Man: No Way Home refuses to be halted at the global box office. The film has now become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, having made $1.69 billion at the global box office.

Over the weekend, the Marvel and Sony film overtook Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) and The Lion King ($1.66 billion) to leapfrog to sixth in the list of the highest grossing films of all-time. Considering all the films in the top five have made over two billion dollars, it looks unlikely that No Way Home will rise further.

But it is no mean feat that the Jon Watts directorial reached this far. For one, the film did not get a release in China, usually one of the biggest overseas markets for all Hollywood films. Then, unlike the other films in the billion-dollar club, No Way Home had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in different parts of the world.

But even the resurgence of the virus--through the Omicron variant--has been unable to stop the film. In its sixth week of release, No Way Home is still the number one film at the American box office after being briefly displaced by the horror slasher film, Scream.

The Tom Holland-starrer has done exceedingly well in India too, despite theatres being closed in several parts of the country due to rising Omicron cases. Its lifetime gross in India so far stands at ₹212 crore (just over $28 million). In the pandemic era, only two other films have crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India, Sooryavanshi and Pushpa: The Rise.

Highest grossing films of all-time (as per BoxOfficeMojo.com)

1) Avatar (2009) $2.847 billion

2) Avengers: Endgame (2019) $2.797 billion

3) Titanic (1997) $2.187 billion

4) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) $2.068 billion

5) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) $2.048 billion

6) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) $1.691 billion

7) Jurassic World (2015) $1.671 billion

8) The Lion King (2019) $1.656 billion

9) The Avengers (2012) $1.518 billion

10) Furious 7 (2015) $1.516 billion

