Tom Holland shares video of fans going wild over Andrew Garfield's entry in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home emerged as the biggest film of 2021 earning over $1.5 billion and a whole lot of love from fans. One of the moments that has received special attention from fans was the entry of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the film. The film's star Tom Holland seems to be one of the millions enthralled by that moment.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday, sharing an Instagram Reel posted by a fan account. The original post is a video recorded by a fan from inside the theatre. It shows the moment Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is first seen in the film and captures the wild cheering from the audience at that point. "Craziest reaction ever. He's back,” the post was captioned. "Now that's an audience," one fan commented.

The story shared by Tom Holland on social media.

Tom shared the post on his Instagram Stories, with three heart-eyes emojis. Fans were quick to notice this and flooded the comments on the original post. "Congrats, Tom re-posted this," read one.

Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man in two films in The Amazing Spider-Man series from 2012-2014. In a recent interview, Andrew revealed that he was convinced to reprise his role for No Way Home as it gave him a chance to 'tie some loose ends' for his character.

Speaking to Variety, Andrew said that the now-famous scene of his Spider-Man catching a falling MJ (played by Zendaya) was what convinced him to return. “I will say the image of my catching (Zendaya’s) MJ--that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing," he said.

Andrew's version of Spider-Man had failed to save his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Andrew said succeeding where he had failed once was cathartic for his character. “To heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that," he said.

