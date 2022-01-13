Andrew Garfield says scene of him catching Zendaya sold him on doing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return as their respective versions of Spider-Man was the highlight of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the producers and writers have said it wasn’t difficult to convince the actors to return, Andrew has finally opened up on what exactly clinched it for him into doing this movie.

In a recent interaction, the actor said that the now-famous scene of his Spider-Man catching a falling MJ (played by Zendaya) was what convinced him to return. “I will say the image of my catching (Zendaya’s) MJ--that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing,” Andrew told Variety.

The actor said he wanted to do the film only if his part had something meaningful to do, which this scene brought out. He added, “Tobey and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, ‘Hi! Bye!’ My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man) romantic relationship, potentially.”

Many fans noted that the scene mirrored Andrew’s character’s failure to save his own girlf Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Andrew agreed that it was indeed the case. “To heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen…I am so grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing,” he added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, was the most successful film of 2021, having grossed over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Apart from Tom, Andrew, Tobey, and Zendaya it also featured an ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe, Jamie Fox, Alfred Molina, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei.

