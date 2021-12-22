Spider-Man No Way Home: Videos show Marvel fans screaming and cheering in cinema halls, Watch

Breaking fresh records everyday, Marvel's latest release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially a blockbuster. The film star Tom Holland in the lead with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans have been trying the hardest not to share any spoilers for those who are yet to watch the movie, but the excitement is just too much for some to handle. Many have also shared videos from film theatres, as fans broke into loud cheers and applause at crucial moments from the movie. Such as this one:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WARNING: MAJOR SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME SPOILERS AHEAD

The scene up above is most likely from the film's biggest reveal: when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire finally join the action. The two actors, who have previously played the iconic superhero in Sony's earlier iterations of the movie, had long been speculated to join forces with Tom in this movie but anyone and everyone associated with the film denied the rumours every time they cropped up.

Even in face of leaked images and videos, Andrew repeatedly said that he was not part of the movie. Producer Kevin Fiege also advised fans against getting their hopes while hiding away the grand coup he pulled off. Andrew Garfield also denied being in the movie on multiple red carpets and interviews.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out how fans screamed on seeing him step out of the portal:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andrew Garfield essayed the role of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which released in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in three films, directed by Sam Raimi. Both of them returns as Peters from different universes, helping the MCU Peter send villains from their home universe back.

Also read: Spider-Man No Way Home review: Marvel, Tom Holland's Spidey-spectacle offers never a dull moment, but rarely a great one

The film has breached $578 million box office worldwide, the third highest opening of all time. The first two entries on the list are also MCU products but released in a pre-pandemic world. Avengers: Endgame debuted with around $1.2 billion worldwide, while Avengers: Infinity War made $640.5 million.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}