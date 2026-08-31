The latest "Spider-Man" epic held the North American box office in its web Sunday for a fifth consecutive week, displaying major staying power for a summer blockbuster that faced fierce competition from "The Odyssey."

Spidey keeps spinning gold for North America box office

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With its modest first-place haul of $22 million as students began returning to school, Sony's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," has now brought in $891.5 million in the United States and Canada and an additional $1.44 billion internationally according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The latest movie chapter in the Marvel comic book adventure starring Tom Holland and real-life wife Zendaya, and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, follows Peter Parker as he struggles with changes to his powers and lives in isolation after erasing his identity.

Debuting in second place with $15.5 million was "Coyote vs ACME," a family-friendly animation-live action hybrid from Warner Bros. that explores the connection between children's entertainment and the financial interests of corporate America.

The third Looney Tunes feature film stars professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Will Forte and Lana Condor, along with several animated characters of yore.

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{{^usCountry}} "The BO numbers are fair, but the reception is excellent and the release should set up good ancillary business for kids' viewing, where the film should recoup its investment," analyst David A. Gross wrote in his industry newsletter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The BO numbers are fair, but the reception is excellent and the release should set up good ancillary business for kids' viewing, where the film should recoup its investment," analyst David A. Gross wrote in his industry newsletter. {{/usCountry}}

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Holding steady in third spot was Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," the Universal film based on Homer's ancient poem that spent its first two weeks at number one before it was bounced by Spidey.

The modern adaption of one of humanity's oldest stories added $14.3 million in its seventh week out, bringing its domestic total to $564 million with nearly $1 billion more in international ticket sales.

Slipping from second to fourth place was the Sony Pictures-distributed "Insidious: Out of the Further," which earned $10.1 million in its second week for the sixth installment of the horror franchise.

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The movie, starring Amelia Eve and Brandon Perea, follows the story of a young woman who can bring spirits into the mortal world but is herself haunted.

Entering at fifth was 20th Century's "The Dog Stars," a post-apocalyptic drama directed by Ridley Scott adapted from Peter Heller's 2021 novel and starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Buddy"

"The End of Oak Street"

"Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie"

"Mutiny"

"Tony"

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