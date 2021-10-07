Step inside Freida Pinto’s LA bungalow, a unique blend of her Indian heritage and fiance Cory Tran's love for nature

Frieda Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran have given fans a glimpse at their recently purchased, newly renovated bungalow in Los Angeles. Frieda, who is expecting her first baby with Cory, turned towards the couple's friend, interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk to help design the house.

Bobby took to Instagram to show a before and after glimpse of the rooms he designed. In one of the pictures, Bobby shared a picture of an empty room, with a fireplace in it. The designer placed elements such as a blue carpet, cream colour sofa sets with cushions in contrasting colours, a painting above the fire place and a huge chandelier above the seating area to bring the room to life.

In one of the pictures from the room, Frieda, Cory and Bobby posed in the same room, giving a glimpse of the ceiling with wooden beams. “My mission for this design was to enhance the existing traditional features while adding eclectic details. Freida's Indian heritage played into choosing pieces with texture and pieces while Cory's love of the great outdoors is reflected into the nature-inspired artwork,” Bobby said, while sharing the pictures.

Check out a few other spaces of the house below:

According to Architectural Digest, Bobby incorporated an element of rattan and cane furniture into the decor of the house. “I was speaking in broad strokes all the time, talking about Indian inspiration and then Bobby, I remember so clearly, just said one word: Rattan. And I looked at him and was like, ‘Oh yeah, the cane weaving.’ It’s so beautiful and so common in India. . . . Every house I went to as a girl had some sort of cane accent,” Frieda told the magazine.

It has also been revealed that Freida and Cory's home is a 1950s style California bungalow. The house features ample garden space and lot of room for sunlight to brighten up the house naturally.

Frieda, who shot to fame after playing Dev Patel's love interest in Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, announced her pregnancy in June. She has been engaged to Cory since 2019.