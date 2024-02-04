Sterling K Brown predicts Robert Downey Jr will win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor: ‘You should give him love’

Sterling K Brown is grateful for his first Oscar nomination, but he knows he won't be winning. The actor, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in American Fiction, was on The Graham Norton Show, where he predicted that Robert Downey Jr will win in the category. He called Robert ‘an incredible actor’ who deserves to win for his work on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. (Also read: Oscars 2024 full list of nominations: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods) Sterling K. Brown has predicted Robert Downey Jr. to win the Oscar.

What Sterling K. Brown said

On the show, Sterling said, “I’mma tell you, Robert Downey Jr's gonna win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love. The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr [Robert] De Niro and Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo… I’m just happy to be in the room.” When Graham Norton joked that if a surprise win does occur he will have to have to be extremely humble at that particular moment.

Apart from Robert Downey Jr and Sterling, the other nominees in the category include Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

Apart from Sterling's nomination, American Fiction is nominated for four more Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jeffrey Wright, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. The film has already won the prestigious People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sterling reacts to Oscar nom

Last month, Sterling had reacted to getting an Oscar nomination by sharing an Instagram video where he expressed his surprise, as well as thanked the Academy for the recognition. “I didn’t know how else to respond to share my gratitude. I want [to say] thank you to the Academy. For somebody who’s been watching the Oscars their whole life, I’ve never been. I’ve had a few things that have been in contention or whatnot, but this will be my first time actually going to the party. and it’s an honor to get the invite," he had said.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10.

