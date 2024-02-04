 Sterling K Brown says Robert Downey Jr will win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sterling K Brown predicts Robert Downey Jr will win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor: ‘You should give him love’

Sterling K Brown predicts Robert Downey Jr will win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor: ‘You should give him love’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 04, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Sterling K Brown and Robert Downey Jr are competing in the Best Supporting Actor category for their turns in American Fiction and Oppenheimer.

Sterling K Brown is grateful for his first Oscar nomination, but he knows he won't be winning. The actor, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in American Fiction, was on The Graham Norton Show, where he predicted that Robert Downey Jr will win in the category. He called Robert ‘an incredible actor’ who deserves to win for his work on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. (Also read: Oscars 2024 full list of nominations: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods)

Sterling K. Brown has predicted Robert Downey Jr. to win the Oscar.
Sterling K. Brown has predicted Robert Downey Jr. to win the Oscar.

What Sterling K. Brown said

On the show, Sterling said, “I’mma tell you, Robert Downey Jr's gonna win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love. The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr [Robert] De Niro and Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo… I’m just happy to be in the room.” When Graham Norton joked that if a surprise win does occur he will have to have to be extremely humble at that particular moment.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Apart from Robert Downey Jr and Sterling, the other nominees in the category include Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

Apart from Sterling's nomination, American Fiction is nominated for four more Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jeffrey Wright, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. The film has already won the prestigious People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sterling reacts to Oscar nom

Last month, Sterling had reacted to getting an Oscar nomination by sharing an Instagram video where he expressed his surprise, as well as thanked the Academy for the recognition. “I didn’t know how else to respond to share my gratitude. I want [to say] thank you to the Academy. For somebody who’s been watching the Oscars their whole life, I’ve never been. I’ve had a few things that have been in contention or whatnot, but this will be my first time actually going to the party. and it’s an honor to get the invite," he had said.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On