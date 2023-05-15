‘Stop the gaslighting’, Britney Spears' husband lashes out against her documentary makers

Ahead of the release of TMZ's documentary on pop singer Britney Spears, her husband Sam Asghari has taken to Instagram to flay the people involved in the TV special. Sam's post comes at a time when TMZ has published a report highlighting that his marriage with Britney is in "deep trouble".

Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sam took to Instagram and posted a story on Sunday night and said: “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.”

ALSO READ| Hailey Bieber shares her ‘fears’ on the prospect of having children with husband Justin

“It was absolutely disgusting,” he added.

In the video story, Sam also talked about Britney's controversial conservatorship phase. Notably, Britney was under conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008. Her conservatorship ended in 2021 after a court ruling allowed her to take her own personal and financial decisions.

“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?” said Sam further in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” said Sam while slamming the upcoming TMZ documentary.

“No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over,” added Sam in the video post.

Sam concluded the now-deleted video post by saying all of the “gaslighting and s**t” has to stop.

In its report, TMZ alleged that Britney got physical with Sam and things went so volatile that security had to step in to resolve the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}