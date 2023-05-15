Hailey Bieber shares her ‘fears’ on the prospect of having children with husband Justin

Hailey Bieber is excited about the prospect of having a baby with her husband Justin Bieber but some fears linger in her mind. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the American model shared her fears related to her child whenever she decides to have one. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber(Twitter)

"I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," said Hailey.

"We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe," she added.

During her interview, Hailey also talked about the phase when she was in hospital in March 2022 due to suffering a mini stroke and subsequently finding out that a hole existed between the left and right side of her heart. She highlighted how people were speculating about her health condition and making assumptions.

"The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet. I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions," said Hailey.

"If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person," she added.

Interestingly, Justin had talked about the prospect of having babies with Hailey, in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. Justin had said: "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

When asked what was stopping them from having children, Justin had shared: "There's not really an issue. But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

In another interview with GQ in 2021, when asked about welcoming children, Justin said "Not this second, but we will eventually."

Meanwhile, in 2022, Hailey shared her thoughts on the matter of having children, in an interaction with The Wall Street Journal.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take," she had said.