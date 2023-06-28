Superman Legacy: James Gunn finds his Clark Kent, Lois Lane in David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan

As soon as James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on board to revamp DC after a slew of debacles, the first decision they took was to look for a younger Superman to be the face of the DC Extended Universe. (Also Read: Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on Henry Cavill's Superman exit: 'We put our best foot forward...')

Who's the new Superman?

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are the new Superman and Lois Lane

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet, 29-year-old American actor, has been roped in to play Superman aka Clark Kent in James Gunn's new Superman Universe. Nicholas Hoult, 33-year-old British actor, was in close contention to take on the role, but Gunn ultimately zeroed in on David, who's best known for his recurring roles on Netflix shows The Politician and Hollywood.

Who's the new Lois Lane?

As per the same report, Rachel Brosnahan, 32-year-old American actor, has been chosen to essay Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. Rachel is best known for playing the titular character in the Emmy Award-winning series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

Previous Superman actors

Late actor Christopher Reeves first appeared as Superman in the 1978 film of the same name. His popular franchise lasted for three parts. The next Superman on screen was Brandon Routh in Bryan Singer's 2006 film Superman Returns. However, he was a one-film wonder as the film failed to launch a new franchise at the box office. The last Superman was played by Henry Cavill, who appeared as the Kryptonite in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel (2013), followed by his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

Henry's cameo in Black Adam

Henry last appeared as Superman in the end-credit scene of Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam last year. The scene teased the two heavyweights going against each other in a future film. However, the revamp of the Superman Universe by James Gunn has put those plans on the backburner. The underperformance of Black Adam at the global box office is also seen as a factor.

On the same, Dwayne told Variety, "All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could. Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple shots, but that’s just the business of it. It’s almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new.'”

