Tanguy Destable: 5 key things to know about Natalie Portman's boyfriend after pregnancy reveal

Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her third child. Sharing the news exclusively with Harper's Bazaar, the 44-year-old revealed that she and her partner Tanguy Destable are pregnant. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

New chapter after divorce

Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable are pregnant(AFP and Instagram)

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The pregnancy marks a new phase in Portman’s life following her split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, with whom she finalized her divorce in February 2024 after 11 years of marriage. Her relationship with Destable became public earlier this year, with reports confirming the two had started dating months after the divorce.

Natalie Portman family

The Oscar-winning actor is already a mother to two children, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with Millepied. She recently spoke about her children, noting that her 14-year-old 'started a clothing line called Vanté. I'm very proud of him. He really just did it all on his own. And so I wore one of his shirts on stage. So I just kind of felt like a banner for him. It was very exciting'.

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{{^usCountry}} She has described her children as a constant source of joy and inspiration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has described her children as a constant source of joy and inspiration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are," she told Jenna Ortega. “Also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun.” 5 key things about Tanguy Destable French roots and early musical journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are," she told Jenna Ortega. “Also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun.” 5 key things about Tanguy Destable French roots and early musical journey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Destable hails from Morlaix, a small town in Brittany, France. “I grew up in a small-town of Brittany in the 90s and it was hard to find band members ... so I decided to buy a sampler and synth to replace the drummer and bass player,” Destable said in a past interview. “I couldn’t find and do it all by myself.” Career - Tepr {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Destable hails from Morlaix, a small town in Brittany, France. “I grew up in a small-town of Brittany in the 90s and it was hard to find band members ... so I decided to buy a sampler and synth to replace the drummer and bass player,” Destable said in a past interview. “I couldn’t find and do it all by myself.” Career - Tepr {{/usCountry}}

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Destable, who performs under the name Tepr, is an electronic music producer known for working with artists like Yelle and Woodkid. He has also contributed to film scores and performed internationally, including at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In recent years, he collaborated with Lady Gaga on a Dom Perignon project and worked on soundtracks for multiple films and series.

Relationship with Natalie Portman

Destable has been dating Natalie Portman since last year. Their relationship marks Portman’s first public romance since her split from Millepied, whom she divorced in February 2024.

Both bring children from previous relationships

Both Destable and Portman are parents. He shares two sons with his former partner, French actress Louise Bourgoin.

Life in Paris

Destable is based in Paris, where Portman has also lived for years after relocating during her marriage to Millepied.

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“Paris, of course, is just a dream,” Portman said. “I’m so lucky to get to live here and have an enormously stimulating city life with incredible friends.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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