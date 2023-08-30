The Afterparty season 2 episode 9: Release date, air time, and more details explored

The Afterparty is a series about a murder investigation at a wedding. The second season will be released on Apple TV+ on August 30, 2023. Episode 9, titled "Isabel," will focus on the character of Isabel, played by Elizabeth Perkins. The episode will be available to watch in over 100 countries around the world.

The Afterparty Poster (Pic Source:X/@HeyMattRoast)

Episode 9 is rated U/A 16+ due to some mature content. It will be available to watch on Apple TV+ and the Roku platform.

The official synopsis for The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 9, provided by Apple TV+, reads:

Launching into a 1950s psychological melodrama, Edgar's mother, Isabel, details her nightmarish year since the death of her husband.

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 9 will be released on August 30, 2023 at 3 AM ET in the United States. Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST on August 23, 2023

Canada: 3:00 AM EDT on August 23, 2023

Australia (varies by region):

India: 12:30 PM IST on August 23, 2023

Japan: 4:00 PM JST on August 23, 2023

Philippines: 3:00 PM PHT on August 23, 2023

You can watch The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 9 exclusively on Apple TV+. You can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month or enjoy a 7-day free trial. The series is also part of Apple One, a bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more.

The series is also available on the Roku platform, exclusively in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific region. However, there may be a slight delay in the telecast.

A quick recap of The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 8

In The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 8, titled "Feng," Aniq visits Vivian and forces her to confess her affair to Zoe before Isabel finds out. Kyler sends Aniq recovered footage from the weekend, which includes some clues about Feng. This reveals that Feng is having financial problems, which explains why he was talking to Sebastian earlier. Feng is trying to get Aniq's support so he can marry Zoe.

What to Expect from The Afterparty’s Season 2 Episode 9

The upcoming episode of The Afterparty will focus on Isabel's backstory. It will be set in the 1950s and will explore the challenges she faced after her husband's death. The synopsis of the episode hints at Isabel's lonely and isolated life.

We can expect to learn more about Isabel's life when The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 airs on August 30, 2023 at 3 AM ET.

