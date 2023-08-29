Netflix reveals first look at Jennifer Garner Body-Swap comedy "Family Switch"

Jennifer Garner will star in a new body-swap movie called "Family Switch." Netflix shared a sneak peek of the comedy co-starring Ed Helms and Emma Myers. The movie is based on a children's book and directed by McG. It's a fun twist that Garner's previous body-swap film will be cleverly referenced in the new movie. ;Pic Source: X/@whatonnetflix

"We overtly mention 13 Going on 30," McG said with a laugh. “There's a meta sort of runner in the movie because I like showing the audience that kind of respect. We get it, we get it.”

What Is Family Switch About?

Family Switch is a movie about a family who switches bodies with each other. They go on a hilarious journey to find their way back to normal, which brings them closer together. The movie also stars Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, and many other actors.

"[The movie comes at a] moment in the world where we could certainly use a dose of that," McG said of the film. "We hope that it's surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think. I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what's going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that."

As shared by McG, Family Switch takes place during the holidays, possibly making it a Christmas movie.

What Are Jennifer Garner's New Movies?

Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra Natchios in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie. This will be her first time portraying the character in almost 20 years. Garner previously starred alongside Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds in Netflix's hit movie The Adam Project.

Deadpool 3

Family Switch will arrive exclusively on Netflix on November 30th.

