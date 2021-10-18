The Batman: Robert Pattinson's caped crusader meets Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in fan edit, DC stans approve

Since the trailer of The Batman was released, DC fans have been decoding scenes and presenting interesting theories. Most fans have been talking about the group of clowns and The Riddler, among other scenes, in the Robert Pattinson-starrer.

While director Matt Reeves is yet to address if it was a reference to a possible Joker appearance, a fan imagined Joaquin Phoenix's Joker meeting Robert Pattinson's Batman in a new edit. Joaquin won an Academy Award for his portrayal of the DC villain in 2020.

In an edit, shared by a popular Instagram user who goes by the name Bosslogic, Robert's Batman is seen walking down a street with property ablaze while Joaquin's Joker dances. The scene seems to be taken from the final moments of the Joker movie whereas Robert's walk was taken from the recently released trailer. The Joker and Batman universes crossing over in the edited video has left fans impressed.

“Really need this to be true, Joker (2019) and The Batman (2022) are the parts of the same universe,” a comment read. “Visually hand in glove with Joker film - love to see Phoenix Joker and Patterson Batman collide - hopefully DC dat’s the clown collision you setting up,” another fan added. “I wish joker phoenix meet battinson soon,” a third added.

Also read: The Batman trailer: DC fan theory suggests Riddler has kidnapped Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne

As a part of the trailer launch, Robert spoke about The Batman during a panel at the DC FanDome. He said that the new version of Batman is a ‘bit out of control.’ "He doesn't have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear... In other kinds of iterations, he really knows what he's doing, when he's putting on the cowl," Robert said, as reported by PTI.

The Batman releases on March 4, 2022.