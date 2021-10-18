The Batman trailer: DC fan theory suggests Riddler has kidnapped Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne

The Batman trailer, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, was released at the 2021 DC FanDome. While the trailer presented a better look at Robert's Caped Crusader, director Matt Reeves chose to keep The Riddler's identity under wraps. However, a DC fan thinks that Matt might have given away an interesting spoiler in the trailer.

A Reddit user, who goes by the username Kindanasty, shared their theory that Batman might have been kidnapped by The Riddler in the movie and the villain might be live-streaming the superhero's death.

“Okay so hear me out: The Riddler manages to capture Batman and threatens to reveal his identity and kill him on live tv. Hence the quote ‘What’s black and blue and dead all over?’ and that’s what Alfred is watching on tv when he says ‘My God’,” they theorised.

A fellow DC fan seemingly agreed. “That's actually interesting! He seems quite happy here, which is unsettling. Alfred could be saying ‘Dear God’ at this but I think that the line was for the funeral crime. Other than that, it's really interesting! Reminds me of Batman: Arkham Knight, when Scarecrow streamed unmasking Batman. Cool theory, mate!” they said.

However, another eagle-eyed DC fan disagreed. They presented the argument, “If you look at Alfred's left you can see drifter Bruce's jacket. He's right there with Alfred. So...no.”

The Batman will mark Robert Pattinson's first time playing Bruce Wayne, joining the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. The movie also stars Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman. Although The Riddler's look hasn't been revealed, it has been confirmed that Paul Dano plays the character in the movie.

The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The movie will be released in the US on March 4, 2022.