The Crown actor Claire Foy's stalker ordered by court to stay away from her for 5 years

A stalker of British actor Claire Foy has reportedly been ordered to stay away from her for five years. The man had previously e-mailed her to act in his film. Claire has appeared in several films and television shows, and she is well-known for playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix's historical drama The Crown. Also Read: Claire Foy was disturbed while shooting for The Crown sequel

According to a report, the man's name is Jason Penrose and he is 39-years-old. Jason had initially emailed Claire's agent, claiming to be a filmmaker and producer, and said that he wants to cast her in his next film. Jason had reportedly sent more than 1,000 emails to Claire in one month, contacted her sister, and even knocked at Claire's door. Emails were also sent to Claire's publicist, Emma Jackson.

As per a Sky News report, at the Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in London, Claire said the experience was ‘highly frightening for her'. The report also states that Claire had applied for a full stalking protection order against Jason. In February, an interim stalking protection order was granted, but Jason had breached that by sending a letter and parcel shortly afterward. Under the order, Jason will be banned from contacting Claire or her manager Emma Jackson, and going to where they work or live.

District Judge Michael Oliver was quoted as saying in the report, “I am satisfied (the full stalking protection) order is necessary, this was sustained and repeated conduct due to a delusional belief Mr Penrose had about Ms Foy,”

Claire made her acting debut in 2008 with the supernatural comedy show Being Human. She later appeared in Terry Pratchett's Going Postal (2010), White Heat (2012), Wolf Hall (2015), and The Crown (2016). Over the years she has appeared in films like Rosewater (2014), The Lady in the Van (2015), Breathe (2017), Unsane (2018), First Man (2018), and The Girl In The Spider's Web (2018).

