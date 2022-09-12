The Crown's Princess Diana Emma Corrin looks unrecognisable at My Policeman premiere, fans call her a 'chameleon'

Actor Emma Corrin, best known for her portrayal of a young Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, on Sunday evening attended the premiere of her upcoming film My Policeman. The actor, who arrived at Toronto International Film Festival , opted for skintight catsuit and sweeping black cape, very different from her look as the demure Diana on the show. (Also read: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Princess Diana's revenge dress look and fans are blown away)

At the venue, she put her sexy foot forward while she posed for the camera. She looked stylish and stunning effortlessly and got audience's attention. She wore a pair of of black stiletto heel with her attire. She accompanied co-star Harry Styles at official launch of their film.

Fans of the show were quite surprised at the actor's new avatar. Commenting on Instagram, one wrote, “Can't believe this is the same girl that played the teen Diana. She looks so different.” Another comment read, “My word, this girl is a chameleon.” Many others played down the transformation, saying she is different from her on-screen image.

TOPSHOT - Emma Corrin waves as she arrives at the red carpet for the premiere of My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (AFP)

My Policeman is an adaptation of author Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel. The story is about three young people, policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). The film is set in 1950s Britain.

Directed by Michael Grandage, and written for screen by Ron Nyswaner, the film will be shown at the London Film Festival 2022 on October 15 before its premiere on Prime Video from November 4 this year.

Emma Corrin is a British actor. She stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana in the season 4 of The Crown. The fourth season highlighted Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s doomed romance. For her performance, she won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Emmy. Emma, however, will not be reprising the role in the upcoming season 5, which takes place after a time leap and focusses on an older Diana. Elizabeth Debicki will be playing the Princess of Wales of the series' new season.

The Netflix series charts the rein of Queen Elizabeth II, portrayed in seasons one and two by Claire Foy, and in seasons three and four by Olivia Colman.

