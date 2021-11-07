The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Princess Diana's revenge dress look and fans are blown away

Pictures of Elizabeth Debicki recreating Princess Diana's iconic ‘revenge dress’ moment for The Crown season 5 have hit the internet and the fans are blown away by their resemblance.

The Netflix series tells the stories of the different generations of the British royal family. The Crown season 5 will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles' troubled marriage. Elizabeth Debicki will be playing the Princess of Wales of the series' new season.

The new pictures have confirmed that the series will touch upon the 1994 Vanity Fair dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London that was attended by Princess Diana. At the event, which took place soon after Prince Charles confessed to being unfaithful in their marriage, Diana broke royal protocol by stepping out in a revealing off-shoulder black dress.

My jaw is on the floor at these pictures of #elizabethdebicki filming in #diana’s revenge dress.

The resemblance is uncanny. Wasn't Debicki born to play #PrincessDiana ? pic.twitter.com/0Ahnis5QRb — Frank Huzur (@frankhuzur) November 6, 2021

The recreation of the dress and the memory has impressed royal fans. “My jaw is on the floor at these pictures of #elizabethdebicki filming in #diana’s revenge dress. The resemblance is uncanny. Wasn't Debicki born to play #PrincessDiana?” a fan tweeted. “Damn!!! That dress. She looks as magnificent as Diana did,” another added.

However, a few also felt that the dress didn't fit Elizabeth properly. “A strong resemblance. However, the costume needs to better tailor the dress on Debicki. It looks too low cut compared to Diana’s and not as well fitted,” a fan said.

Emma Corrin had previously stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana in the previous season of The Crown. Even Emma had recreated a few of Diana's looks on the show. She was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series - 2021 at the Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart also plays Princess Diana in Spencer. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film revolved around the events that unfolded at a short Christmas holiday that Diana spent with her royal in-laws at their estate in Sandringham.