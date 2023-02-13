The Flash trailer: Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton return as Batman; Ezra Miller tries to reset the universe. Watch

The long-awaited trailer for The Flash was released on Monday and premiered during the American football championships, the Super Bowl. Starring Ezra Miller as the titular superhero, the upcoming film finds him teaming up with not one, but two versions of Batman as he tries to fix things after travelling back in time. (Also read: Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash at risk of being shelved after actor’s continuing troubles with law: report)

Ezra, as Barry Allen aka The Flash, uses his powers to save his murdered mother and keep her with his family in a new timeline. However, altering the past has consequences of another kind as the future now has no superheroes. General Zod (Michael Shannon) comes back to take over the world. Barry has to then figure out how to get some help with those a bit wiser than him to tackle the villain.

He teams up with another version of himself from a different universe, gets advice from Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne and recruits an older Batman, played by Michael Keaton, to help him save the world. The two Barrys also meet an alien, Super Girl (Sasha Calle), who joins their battle against the bad guys.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash also stars Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue. Ben, Michael and Ezra are reprising their roles from earlier films in the DC Universe. Ezra previously had a cameo as The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Suicide Squad (2016) and returned for Justice League (2017) as well as the special cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

The film took time because of Covid-19 and post-production delays. Additionally, the film's star Ezra has been in the news for different charges of disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary last year. The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in March 2022 and in January took a plea deal in another Vermont case, where they plead guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing.

The screenplay is by Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold. The DC universe film is being distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be released theatrically in India on June 16, 2023.

