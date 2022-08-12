Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash at risk of being shelved after actor’s continuing troubles with law: report

Ezra Miller’s legal troubles do not seem to be anywhere close to ending. The actor has been facing one controversy after the other for quite some time now. The latest involves allegations that they housed a mother and her three children “at a cannabis farm with loose firearms” in June. Now, reports suggest that Warner Bros Discovery, the studio behind their superhero film The Flash, are considering shelving the film altogether due to the negative publicity generated by Ezra. Also read: Ezra Miller's police troubles won't end: Charged with felony

Ezra has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the past few months. They were arrested in Hawaii a few months ago for assault and later had a restraining order filed against them. Then, there is a burglary charge in Vermont and new details that the actor displayed cult-like behaviour during their stay in Iceland in 2020. Reports also suggested the actor drove around US armed and wearing a bulletproof vest “believing they are being followed by the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan”.

Ezra is starring in The Flash, the DCEU film slated to release next year. Up until a few weeks ago, Warner Bros was firmly behind the film, which also sees the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and Michael Shannon as General Zod. But now things have changed. A report in The Hollywood Reporter claims that Warner Bros is preparing three different plans. The first involves Ezra seeking counselling and then giving "an interview at some point explaining their erratic behavior over the past few years."

The report suggests that if Ezra refuses professional help, the studio will not involve them in the film’s promotions, which is the second alternative. The third option is scrapping the film altogether to avoid further bad publicity. Notably, WB recently cancelled the Batgirl film despite it being 90% complete and slated for a streaming release this year. Insiders say this shows the studio is not averse to cancelling projects to cut their losses.

The Flash is part of the DC Extended Universe with Ezra previously having played the character in Justice League (2017) and its director’s cut Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). The Andy Muschietti directorial, as of now, is slated to release on June 23 next year.

