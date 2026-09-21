The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Brad Pitt returns as the chill stuntman trying to avoid trouble. Watch

Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth! Eight years after the actor won an Oscar for playing the stuntman-turned-fixer from Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, a newly released trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is here!

Brad Pitt is back!

Brad Pitt returns as the coolest stuntman in Hollywood of the 70s.

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Netflix released the trailer on Monday, offering the first extended look at Brad Pitt's return to the character he played in the Oscar-winning film. Pitt, 62, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Cliff Booth at the 2020 Oscars. This time, Tarantino returns to Cliff Booth's world as the screenwriter, while David Fincher directs the film. The project reunites Pitt and Fincher for the first time since their 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The pair previously collaborated on Se7en and Fight Club.

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{{^usCountry}} Set in 1977, eight years after the events of ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’, the new film finds Cliff navigating a very different Hollywood while taking on odd jobs and working as a fixer. The trailer shows Cliff Booth as he lives a rather flamboyant lifestyle, as he is seen working behind a bar. He even admits to killing someone. Then, he takes on a new role as a “studio fixer” within the ranks of the film world that might invite more trouble than he intended. The trailer also takes a hilarious dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's character from the 2019 film, Rick Dalton, as he says that he does not stand for his stunt double anymore as he has become fat. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set in 1977, eight years after the events of ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’, the new film finds Cliff navigating a very different Hollywood while taking on odd jobs and working as a fixer. The trailer shows Cliff Booth as he lives a rather flamboyant lifestyle, as he is seen working behind a bar. He even admits to killing someone. Then, he takes on a new role as a “studio fixer” within the ranks of the film world that might invite more trouble than he intended. The trailer also takes a hilarious dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's character from the 2019 film, Rick Dalton, as he says that he does not stand for his stunt double anymore as he has become fat. More details {{/usCountry}}

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“He’s curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), a man known for doing his own stunts,” the synopsis says.

Cliff is also drawn into the world surrounding Peters, including his wife Toni, played by Carla Gugino, and former professional football champion-turned-actor Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“He’s further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie’s world, from his knowing wife Toni (Carla Gugino) to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick ‘Hot Rod’ Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II),” the synopsis adds. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller.

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The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will have a two-week exclusive theatrical run in IMAX beginning November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 23.