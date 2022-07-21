Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhanush says he asked every The Gray Man crew member 'how do Russo Brothers know about me'. They reveal the answer

At The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday, Dhanush spoke about how he always asked one question to every crew member, while working on the film which also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, among others. It will release on Netflix on July 22.
American movie directors and producers Joe Russo and his brother Anthony Russo with Dhanush (centre) at the screening of The Gray Man in Mumbai. (AFP)(AFP)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 10:39 AM IST
ByAbhimanyu Mathur

Dhanush joined the Russo Brothers at the screening of their upcoming film, The Gray Man, in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor shared several anecdotes from the making of his Hollywood debut, including how he asked one same question to every crew member he had a chat with. Also read: Dhanush attends The Gray Man Mumbai premiere in veshti and greets everyone with folded hands, hugs Vicky Kaushal

Talking at the event after greeting the media with ‘vanakkam’, Dhanush said, “To be honest, I was very surprised they knew about me. Whenever I had a conversation with any of the team, there were lot of Covid-19 protocols so we would get on zoom calls and they would tell us that you have to take a test on Monday, then Wednesday and then Friday type of things. And then I would be like, ‘haan haan… how do the Russos know about me? They'd be like, ’we don't know'. And then the stunt team will come in, they will train me that you have to do this and this. I will be like, ‘haan haan… how do the Russos know about me?’ It went on an on and I was very surprised."

As Dhanush said, "I asked everyone that question except them.” Joe responded to him, “Well, now you know.” Dhanush also said that working with the Russo Brothers was ‘very easy’ as their ‘approach is very simple, straight to the point’.

Talking about how they found Dhanush, Joe Russo said at the event, “We got a few action sequences with Dhanush in lead and I remember looking at him after the third one and going, ‘Why don’t we just ask Dhanush to do this.'” Both Joe and Anthony Russo said together, 'let's do that', while sharing their reaction to Dhanush's clips.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in the lead along with Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. It will release on Netflix on July 22.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times.

dhanush russo brothers joe russo anthony russo
