The Gray Man: Russo Brothers reveal they plan to bring Dhanush back as Lone Wolf, here's how actor reacted. Watch

Dhanush plays the role of Avik San aka the Lone Wolf, a deadly assassin in The Gray Man, one of the most-awaited films of the year. The action thriller by Russo Brothers will released on Netflix on July 22. On Wednesday, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo teased a sequel or spinoff featuring Dhanush’s character Lone Wolf. The Gray Man marks the Tamil actor’s Hollywood debut. Read more: Dhanush says he asked every The Gray Man crew member 'how do Russo Brothers know about me'

Joe and Anthony Russo were in Mumbai to promote the film. During a media interaction, the filmmakers were joined by Dhanush. When asked if they would make another film with the actor, Anthony revealed that he had received messages from people he knew, who wanted to see more of Dhanush. “I keep getting texts (messages) from people I know that say ‘more Dhanush’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joe revealed that since Dhanush’s character in The Gray Man was based on a book, there was a possibility of making more films starring Dhanush in the future. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, tells the story of an ex-CIA operative, who is hunted across the globe by a former ally, who is hellbent on taking him out. It is one of Netflix’s most-expensive films ever. The film reportedly takes inspiration from a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

“It (The Gray Man) is based on a book series, so there is the opportunity to expand in a sense in future movies. We love to keep going with our world, because we love our characters. But maybe the audience can tell as what they want to see more in the story about. If we do continue forward with the story, I can guarantee you that Dhanush’s character would be a part of that world, moving forward.”

When Dhanush was asked what it would take for him to come back and do another film with Russo Brothers, the actor simply said, “A phone call.” The actor had arrived in a white kurta and veshti for The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai. He was also seen having a conversation with actor Vicky Kaushal on the red carpet. Dhanush also posed with Russo Brothers at the event. Jacqueline Fernandez and Aanand L Rai and many other celebs were also spotted.

The premiere of The Gray Man also took place in London earlier in July, where Dhanush was accompanied by his sons - Yatra and Linga. He shared pictures with them as they posed on the red carpet. All three wore black tuxedos for the occasion.

