The Gray Man sequel and spin-off announced days after Joe Russo guaranteed Dhanush's return

The Russo Brothers have finally announced a sequel to their latest release, The Gray Man, that stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush in prominent roles. They confirmed Ryan will reprise his role of CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six in the second installment of the franchise. Joe Russo had given a ‘guarantee’ at a press event in Mumbai last week that Dhanush will be a part of the franchise in future. Also read: The Gray Man: Russo Brothers reveal they plan to bring Dhanush back as Lone Wolf

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo will return as directors for the sequel and the script will be penned by The Gray Man co-writer Stephen McFeely. Netflix shared a press release, which confirmed that the team is also working on a spin-off movie set to explore different elements of The Gray Man universe.

“The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon," the Russo Brothers said in a joint statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will produce the sequel along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films. The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel that released on Netflix on July 22. The film follows CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen and other international assassins. It also stars Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick.

Talking about Dhanush's return to the franchise, Joe Russo had said at a press event in Mumbai last week, “It’s based on a book series, so there is the opportunity to expand this into future movies. We love to keep going with the world because we love all the characters. But we need the audience to tell us whether they want to see more of the story or not. If we do continue forward with the story, I can guarantee you that Dhanush’s character will be part of that world moving forward.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Netflix, the spin-off film will be written by acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Plot details are currently under wraps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON