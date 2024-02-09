The Iron Claw movie review: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White deliver a suplex to the heart, a power bomb to the soul

The Iron Claw movie review: Sean Durkin's film is a cinematic journey through the tragic yet captivating world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. It paints a vivid portrait of the Von Erich brothers, whose larger-than-life ambitions and heart-wrenching struggles unfold amidst the glitz and grit of the wrestling ring. (Also Read: Before The Iron Claw releases, 5 wrestling movies to warm up with) The Iron Claw movie review: Zac Efron has bulked up for this wrestling film

The Good

At the forefront of this cinematic smackdown is Zac Efron, who undergoes a physical transformation worthy of its own championship belt to portray Kevin Von Erich, the patriarch of this wrestling dynasty. Gone is the elfin boy of High School Musical fame, replaced by a bulging mass of muscle that would make the Incredible Hulk green with envy.

Zac's portrayal is a testament to his commitment to the role, his face and eyes conveying the pain and vulnerability of a man grappling with both personal demons and the pressures of family legacy. Supporting Efron is Lily James as Pam, Kevin's future wife, who brings a refreshing perspective to the male-dominated world of wrestling. Her character's candid questioning of wrestling's authenticity serves as a poignant contrast to the bravado of the ring, adding depth to the film's exploration of gender dynamics.

Surrounding Efron and James is an ensemble cast that delivers knockout performances, including Jeremy Allen White as the frustrated Olympic athlete Kerry, Harris Dickinson as the aspiring musician David, and Stanley Simons as the rebellious Mike. Together, they form a dysfunctional yet fiercely loyal family unit, their relationships strained by the demands of their wrestling careers and the shadow of their domineering father, played with glowering intensity by Holt McCallany.

But amidst the spectacle of suplexes and body slams lies a deeper exploration of themes such as masculinity, mental health, and the sacrifices made in the name of love. The Iron Claw boldly confronts the toxic masculinity that pervades the world of professional wrestling, exposing the vulnerability of men who appear invincible in the ring but are all too human outside of it. It's a film that grapples with the complexities of family dynamics, the weight of expectations, and the pursuit of dreams at any cost.

The Bad

Yet, for all its emotional depth and powerful performances, the movie is not without its flaws. While the film expertly recreates the gritty glamour of 1980s professional wrestling and delves into the personal struggles of its characters, it occasionally veers into melodrama, threatening to overshadow its more poignant moments.

The film occasionally relies too heavily on clichés and predictable plot twists, failing to truly surprise or challenge its audience at the cost of leaving some characters making you feel they are underdeveloped, their motivations and conflicts left unexplored in favour of advancing the central storyline.

The Verdict

It is a cautionary tale disguised as a sports drama, a reminder that chasing dreams can come at a price. It's a film that hits you with the force of a steel chair to the head, leaving you reeling long after the final bell has rung. Whether you're a die-hard wrestling fan or just looking for a gripping story with a punch, The Iron Claw delivers a cinematic experience that's as thrilling as it is heartbreaking. Walking out of the theatre you cannot help but feel that despite its commercial success, the film's lack of recognition on the awards circuit is a missed opportunity to celebrate its achievements.

