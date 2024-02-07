Before The Iron Claw releases, 5 wrestling movies to warm up with

Wrestling movies have long held a special place in cinema, capturing the intensity, drama, and raw emotion of this dynamic sport. From the iconic battles of professional wrestling rings to the intimate stories of amateur wrestlers striving for greatness, these films offer a compelling glimpse into the world of grappling and determination. (Also Read: A24 releases ‘The Iron Claw’ trailer, fans amazed by Zac Efron's transformation) The Iron Claw will release in cinemas on February 9

Among the highly anticipated releases is The Iron Claw, which will be released on February 9, 2024, in PVR INOX cinemas. The Iron Claw follows the Von Erich wrestling family's journey, led by Texas NWA Heavyweight Champion Kevin Von Erich. Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the film portrays their triumphs, tragedies, and the burden of the ‘Von Erich curse.’ These themes shape their story, ultimately leading to redemption and legacy in the wrestling world. Through poignant moments, the film honours the resilience of the Von Erichs and their lasting impact on professional wrestling. The film stars Zac Efron, and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, among others.

As audiences await its release, there's no better time to revisit some of the genre's most memorable offerings. Here are five wrestling movies to watch before experiencing the thrills of The Iron Claw:

The Wrestler (2008)

The Wrestler portrays the story of Randy ‘The Ram’ Robinson, a worn-out professional wrestler facing personal and professional decline. Played by Mickey Rourke, Randy struggles with health problems and broken relationships while seeking redemption in his career. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film captures the raw realities of life both inside and outside the ring, earning critical acclaim for Mickey's compelling performance and its gritty portrayal of the wrestling industry.

Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler

Foxcatcher (2014)

Foxcatcher, directed by Bennett Miller, is a tense biographical drama portraying Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz's complex bond with wealthy sponsor John du Pont. Starring Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo, the film explores ambition and obsession, culminating in tragic events. Praised for its performances and dark examination of wrestling culture, Foxcatcher captivates with its intense narrative and character dynamics.

Foxcatcher stars Channing Tatum, Steve Carell, and Mark Ruffalo

Dangal (2016)

Dangal is a sports biopic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, portraying the true story of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat and follows his journey to train his daughters in wrestling against societal norms. Through rigorous training and determination, the Phogat sisters break barriers, becoming champions in the male-dominated sport. Dangal celebrates the power of perseverance, familial bonds, and women's empowerment, earning widespread acclaim for its performances, storytelling, and inspirational message.

Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan in Dangal

Sultan (2016)

Sultan is a Bollywood sports drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film revolves around Sultan Ali Khan, a wrestler who rises from obscurity to fame, only to fall into a pit of personal struggles and redemption. Through its gripping narrative and powerful performances, Sultan explores the themes of ambition, love, and the indomitable spirit of the human will, making it a standout in the realm of Indian cinema.

Salman Khan in and as Sultan

Paradise Alley (1978)

Paradise Alley is a 1978 sports drama directed by Sylvester Stallone, who also stars in the film alongside Armand Assante and Lee Canalito. Set in 1940s New York City, it follows three brothers who see wrestling as their ticket to a better life. As they navigate the challenges of the wrestling world, they confront personal and professional obstacles that test their bonds and ambitions. Sylvester's directorial debut offers a gritty portrayal of family, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams in the world of professional wrestling.

Sylvester Stallone in his directorial debut Paradise Alley

