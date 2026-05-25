The Mandalorian and Grogu box office: ‘Baby Yoda’, Pedro Pascal revive Star Wars franchise with $165 million start

The Mandalorian and Grogu has banked on the popularity of its protagonists, particularly the cute little ‘Baby Yoda’ aka Grogu, to breathe life back into Star Wars films. The intergalactic adventure is expected to rake in $165 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The Mandalorian and Grogu box office

The Mandalorian and Grogu box office: The Star Wars film raked in over $100 million in North America alone.

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In the United States, the Star Wars film had a bumper start over the weekend due to the Memorial Day holiday. Baby Yoda and Pedro Pascal's camaraderie brought crowds to movie theatres over the weekend. According to distributor Walt Disney, the film collected $103 million in North America in its first three days. While the figure is not among the highest in Star Wars history, it should be read in the context that the new film cost much less to make than other Star Wars instalments, setting a lower bar for profitability.

The Mandalorian and Grogu topped the US box office in its opening weekend, finally displacing Michael, the biopic of late pop icon Michael Jackson, which spent four weeks at the top.

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{{^usCountry}} Globally, the film, which stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe, earned $165 million. This means that the film has outdone initial forecasts for its opening weekend, but it still ranks as the smallest opening for any Star Wars film under Disney. But the smaller budget means that even a non-billion-dollar run will make this film immensely profitable. The Mandalorian and Grogu has a reported budget of $165 million, as opposed to $300+ million for other recent Star Wars films. About The Mandalorian and Grogu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Globally, the film, which stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe, earned $165 million. This means that the film has outdone initial forecasts for its opening weekend, but it still ranks as the smallest opening for any Star Wars film under Disney. But the smaller budget means that even a non-billion-dollar run will make this film immensely profitable. The Mandalorian and Grogu has a reported budget of $165 million, as opposed to $300+ million for other recent Star Wars films. About The Mandalorian and Grogu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars movie in seven years. A spinoff of the sensational Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian, it tells the story of a helmeted bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his small, green sidekick, Grogu. When the show first aired in 2019, fans nicknamed the character Baby Yoda (for its resemblance to the Jedi master), and it soon became a pop culture sensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars movie in seven years. A spinoff of the sensational Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian, it tells the story of a helmeted bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his small, green sidekick, Grogu. When the show first aired in 2019, fans nicknamed the character Baby Yoda (for its resemblance to the Jedi master), and it soon became a pop culture sensation. {{/usCountry}}

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More than the box-office receipts, Disney will be happy that the film's success will help jump-start sales of Grogu toys and T-shirts. More than 13 million Grogu toys were sold in the first two years after the TV series debuted.

About the Star Wars films

George Lucas created Star Wars with the seminal 1977 hit. It was followed by two equally successful sequels. A prequel trilogy followed in the late 90s, along with animated spin-offs in the next decade. Disney purchased the franchise from Lucas in 2012.

A sequel trilogy was launched, but while it made money, it was panned by critics. Among the spinoffs, Solo was a box-office failure. Disney put new Star Wars movies on hold after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker in order to re-evaluate its big-screen strategy. Executives concluded they had released too many Star Wars films in theatres too quickly.

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The next movie in the franchise, Star Wars: Starfighter, featuring Ryan Gosling, is ​scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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