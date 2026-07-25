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The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74; his wife, Jim Carrey pay tribute

Chuck Russell, best known for directing The Mask, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, and The Blob, has died at the age of 74.

Updated on: Jul 25, 2026, 18:32:26 IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Filmmaker Chuck Russell, best known for directing The Mask, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and The Blob, has died at the age of 74. He died on July 22, his wife, actor Ania Zeyne, confirmed the news. Jim Carrey, who starred in The Mask, also spoke about his association with the filmmaker.

Chuck Russell dies at 74

Jim Carrey in a still from Chuck Russell's 1994 film The Mask.
Jim Carrey in a still from Chuck Russell's 1994 film The Mask.

Chuck’s wife, Ania, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed the news of his death. She said, “He was such a wonderful guy. He meant everything to me.” According to his family, he died at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday, July 22. The local fire department was called to his residence following reports of an unconscious male, as per TMZ, and the cause of death remains unknown at the time of writing.

Jim Carrey mourns his passing

Jim spoke to People Magazine about Chuck and said it was a ‘privilege’ to have worked with him. He said the filmmaker’s warmth, playfulness and creative vision have left a lasting impression on the cast and crew of The Mask. “I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who, during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set,” the 64-year-old actor said.

Over a career spanning decades, Chuck directed a string of commercially successful films across genres. He previously revealed that he fought to cast Cameron Diaz in her feature film debut, The Mask, despite concerns over her lack of acting experience."The chemistry was so strong between her and Jim in the readings, I just had to fight for Cameron in that role," he said in a 2002 interview with Cryptic Rock.

Apart from The Mask, Chuck directed Arnold Schwarzenegger in Eraser (1996), Kim Basinger in Bless the Child (2000), Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in his first leading role in The Scorpion King (2002), John Travolta in I Am Wrath (2016) and Paradise City (2022). He also earned recognition as a screenwriter, penning the 1984 science fiction thriller Dreamscape, starring Dennis Quaid.

With inputs from ANI

 
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