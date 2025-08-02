The Naked Gun, Bad Guys 2 eyeing strong box office weekend as Fantastic Four dominates

As August begins, Hollywood brings a varied mix of new releases, trying to carve out space in a box office still ruled by Fantastic Four: First Steps. DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys 2 and Paramount’s reboot of The Naked Gun both hit theaters, but neither is expected to knock off the Marvel film that opened strongly in late July. The Naked Gun stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

The Naked Gun gets a strong start

Paramount’s The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, kicked off its domestic run with $1.6 million in Thursday previews, signaling a solid opening. According to projections based on early ticket sales and positive reviews, the film is tracking to earn $15 to $20 million this weekend, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth MacFarlane, the comedy revives the beloved franchise more than three decades after the last installment. Neeson plays the son of the original character Frank Drebin, while Paul Walter Hauser appears as the son of Capt. Ed Hocken. Critics note that the film embraces the series’ goofy humor while nodding to the legacy of the late Leslie Nielsen and George Kennedy.

Pamela Anderson, one of the stars of Naked Gun, is pulling double duty this weekend as she also lends her voice to The Bad Guys 2, the animated sequel from Universal and DreamWorks Animation. That film is eyeing an opening near $20 million, with families and fans of the original 2022 hit turning out in strong numbers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Returning voice actors include Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina, while new cast members like Zazie Beetz and Richard Ayoade have also joined in. The sequel follows the gang of animal criminals who try to stay reformed, only to be pulled back in by a mysterious group called “The Bad Girls,” voiced by Maria Bakalova, Danielle Brooks, and Natasha Lyonne.

Marvel, DC dominate box office

Despite the buzz around these titles, Fantastic Four: First Steps is still holding the No. 1 spot, heading into its second weekend with a global total nearing the $400 million mark. Also, DC’s Superman is still going strong, avoiding the superhero fatigue seen in earlier years.

FAQs

1. Is The Naked Gun reboot connected to the original movies?

Yes, the new Naked Gun film serves as a legacy sequel, featuring Liam Neeson as the son of the original character Frank Drebin and continuing the franchise’s comedic style.

2. Who stars in The Bad Guys 2?

The sequel features returning voices like Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, and Awkwafina, with new additions such as Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, and Danielle Brooks.

3. Which movie is leading the box office this weekend?

As of now, Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to remain at the top, but both Naked Gun and The Bad Guys 2 are drawing strong attention from audiences.