The Penguin series to cast Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

HBO Max's The Penguin, a spinoff series of The Batman, has cast Clancy Brown in a recurring role as Salvatore Maroni, a notorious crime boss of Gotham City. The eight-episode series will continue the story of the film and take place in the aftermath of its events. The cast includes Colin Farrell, who will reprise his role as Oswald The Penguin, Cobblepot from "The Batman," Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell. Lauren LeFranc is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner, while Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, and Craig Zobel serve as executive producers. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

Clancy, who has voiced supervillain Lex Luthor in DC animated projects, is also known for his role as Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants and his appearances in Dexter: New Blood and "Promising Young Woman. The series is touted on characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Filming for the series will begin soon, with Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell also joining the cast in undisclosed roles. Craig Zobel will direct the first two episodes of the series and serve as an executive producer. The Penguin project was ordered straight to series shortly after the premiere of The Batman in March 2021.

For the fans to know, the series follows the story of The Batman and will take place immediately after its events, with Milioti starring as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone. Clancy's character, Salvatore Maroni, was referenced several times in The Batman as his criminal empire collapsed, allowing for Carmine Falcone's organization to rise. Clancy's portrayal of Maroni adds to the series' expected drama, heats up to be at the center of a major mafia war. Actors like David Zayas from the Fox TV series Gotham and Eric Roberts from the movie The Dark Knight have previously essayed the role of Maroni on screen.

Clancy Brown is an American actor who has made a name for himself in film, television, and voice acting. He has appeared in many popular movies and TV shows, such as The Shawshank Redemption, Highlander, Dexter: New Blood, and Spongebob Squarepants among others. He has also lent his voice to many animated projects and video games, most notably as the villainous Lex Luthor in various DC animated series.