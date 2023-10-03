Anya Taylor-Joy gets married to Malcolm McRae in a star-studded ceremony in Italy, wears beige wedding gown. See pics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 03, 2023 01:59 PM IST

A year after their intimate courthouse wedding, Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae had a star-studded guestlist to witness them say ‘I do’ for the second time.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae got married for the second time in Italy. As per a Page Six report, The Menu actor had a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy. Pictures of the actor's stunning taupe dress went viral on X. (Also read: Leave the World Behind teaser: Julia Roberts prepares for the apocalypse in nail-biting Netflix thriller. Watch)

Anya gets married in Italy

Anya Taylor-Joy chose a unique wedding dress for the ceremony.

As per a report by Page Six, Anya and Malcolm got married at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta, a 15th-century palace, on the Grand Canal. Anya Taylor-Joy started dating Malcolm McRae in 2021. The pair tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in July 2022. The actor had the private wedding in the US as she was still in the process of filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, for which she had to fly to Australia.

The star-studded wedding included a number of celebrities in the guest list, which were her The Menu co-star Nicholas Hoult, supermodel Cara Delevigne, actor Julia Garner, and Miles Teller. Earlier on the day, The Queen's Gambit actor was spotted enjoying a cup of coffee on her balcony.

Anya's wedding dress

Pictures of her unconventional wedding dress also emerged online at the same balcony in a beige ballgown with colorful embroidered birds and flowers across the bodice which flowed into a full skirt. She chose a white veil to complete her look.

Malcolm first met the actor at the premiere of The Queen's Gambit in March 2021. The 29 year-old musician even wrote a song for the actor, as mentioned in his Instagram post from that time. "I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her. It’s called ‘Really Want to See You Again’" he mentioned in the caption of his post.

Later in her British Vogue interview, the actor opened up about her relationship for the first time and said, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well.”

