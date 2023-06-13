The Weeknd's shocking sex scene in HBO's 'The Idol' leaves viewers disturbed

In a jaw-dropping episode of the controversial HBO drama, "The Idol," The Weeknd, known as Abel Tesfaye, took part in a graphic sex scene that left viewers shocked and disgusted. The scene featured the pop singer's character, club owner and cult leader Tedros, engaging in intimate acts with Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, in a manner that crossed the line for many viewers.

The Weeknd's shocking sex scene on HBO's "The Idol" leaves fans disturbed and disgusted, altering their perception of the superstar. (HBO)

Fans of The Weeknd expressed their distress on social media, claiming that they would never be able to look at the superstar the same way again. One Twitter user went as far as recording and sharing the scene, stating that it had forever altered their perception of The Weeknd.

The explicit dialogue during the steamy encounter also drew criticism. The deadpan delivery of lines by Tesfaye, including one particularly explicit comment, made some viewers uncomfortable. Many expressed their disappointment, stating that the scene had tainted their enjoyment of The Weeknd's music.

While the nature of the scene itself was grossly sexual, some social media users also took the opportunity to criticize The Weeknd's acting abilities. They found his performance cringe-worthy, claiming that he looked goofy or that his attempts at being sexy fell flat.

Prior to its release, "The Idol" had already faced accusations of being disturbing and torture porn. Rolling Stone magazine reported that the show aimed to present a more intense version of "Euphoria," but some sources claimed it exploited its subject matter and perpetuated toxic themes. Both Depp and Tesfaye denied these allegations.

Following the lukewarm premiere of the series, critics joined in expressing their discontent. Many found fault with the writing, deeming it terrible and lacking authenticity. The show was described as a combination of self-parody, pretentious art, and grotesque exploitation. Reviewers criticized the dialogue, the Weekend's performance, and the overall impression that the show was created by cisgender men.

"The Idol" continues to air on HBO and streaming platform Max, but its explicit content and controversial themes have raised concerns among viewers. Some viewers expressed worry about the potential exploitation of Lily-Rose Depp's character and hoped she was comfortable with the show's direction.

