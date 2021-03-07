Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Thor: Love and Thunder leaked photos and video featuring Natalie Portman reveal plot spoiler
hollywood

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked photos and video featuring Natalie Portman reveal plot spoiler

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently being shot in Australia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie sees Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder while Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster. She will also be introduced as the first female Thor in the MCU.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

In the videos and photos shared online, it has been revealed that the film revisits the location where Odin died and Hela destroyed Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok. New Asgard seems to have erected a monument in the memory of Odin. A photo features Asgardian warriors standing on the edge of the monument with spears in their hands. Another photo gives fans a close look at Natalie, as Jane, standing at the centre of the monument.

The video from the location shows Natalie writhing in pain, mid-air, with neither an Avenger nor a Guardian around.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chrissy Teigen jams to Gal Ban Gayi and Jaaneman Aah at a party, watch video

Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya

Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel

Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun

The new leaks come just days after a video revealed that, like Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth play fake Loki and Thor, as they reenact a scene featuring Hela.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen jams to Neha Kakkar's Gal Ban Gayi and Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah at a party

Last year, Natalie spoke to Yahoo! and revealed that she was training for her role in the movie. "I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side," she said. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thor love and thunder natalie portman chris hemsworth

Related Stories

hollywood

Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth. See first looks

UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:31 PM IST
web series

WandaVision finale ending explained: How mid, post-credits scenes connect with Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange 2

PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP