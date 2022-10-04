Thuso Mbedu: As black females, we are made to feel like the biggest risk

As a schoolgirl in South Africa, Thuso Mbedu grasped the basic understanding of what it is to be a black female and the struggle, but it is only when she started working in the entertainment industry that she realised that they are seen as “risks when it comes to business”.

“As black females, we are made to feel like we are the biggest risk, and that’s why we get the least amount of support,” says Mbedu adding that she hopes people start seeing the community as artists instead of judging them for their colour.

And that’s why she has pinned all hope on her film, The Woman King with Viola Davis, which is about an all-female army, the Agojie, who fought to protect their people from enslavement in the 19th century.

“This is not about change within the industry where making any story is a risk… Going forward with this, I would hope that they can see that there is value in investing in us as well. That we can lead a story, and we can tell an entire story. We are complex beings who are capable of more than that just didn’t just the stereotypes that are placed on us”.

Here, the actor, whose acclaimed performance in The Underground Railroad brought the South African star to Hollywood, asserts that she is proud of Davis for being so vocal about the need for inclusivity, and leading the baton for change. But often wonders about the need to fight for the basic need.

“I’m being a witness to Viola’s fight within the industry. I’m just coming in. And I know that whatever she’s fighting for, I will potentially benefit from later on. But I’m also thinking, why does she have to fight so hard? Because other people don’t have to fight as hard,” she ends with a question and a hope.