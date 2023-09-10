Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s NYFW date night, video reveals

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are heating up the Big Apple!

From Kissing at Beyoncé’s show to cozying up at NYFW dinner(Instagram/gaiarepossi)

The Oscar-nominated actor and the reality TV star, who has been rumoured to be dating since April, were seen cozying up at an NYFW dinner hosted by Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader on Friday night.

In an Instagram video posted by Gaia Repossi, the jewelry designer, the couple, who wore matching and rocking black outfits, looked happy as they listened to Ackermann’s speech at the candlelit event.

This was not the first time that Chalamet, 27, and Jenner, 26, showed off their romance in public.

On Monday, the pair attended Beyoncé’s third “Renaissance” tour stop in Los Angeles, where they kissed and cuddled in the VIP section at SoFi Stadium.

The “Dune” star also grabbed Jenner’s butt as she turned around to watch the show, which coincided with Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday. They were surrounded by other celebrities, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

A week before their concert date, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum was spotted leaving Chalamet’s mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., in her Range Rover.

Page Six filed some photos of Jenner exiting the driveway of the “Call Me By Your Name” star.

According to a source who spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” in April, Jenner and Chalamet are keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual.” Neither of them has commented on their status.

Jenner has two children with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. Scott recently released a new album, “Utopia,” where he seemed to diss Chalamet, who is playing Willy Wonka in the upcoming film “Wonka” in one of his songs.

On the track “Meltdown,” Scott rapped about “chocolate” and “the Willy Wonka factory” before taunting an unnamed ex-lover to “find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

Scott was also present at the same Beyoncé concert as his ex and her new flame. Another one of Jenner’s exes, Jaden Smith, was also in the crowd.

