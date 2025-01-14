Menu Explore
Tom Cruise 'eventually' apologised to Brooke Shields for antidepressant comment: ‘It's what he's capable of…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 14, 2025 09:28 PM IST

Brooke Shields reveals in her memoir that Tom Cruise privately apologised for his controversial comments about her use of antidepressants.

Tom Cruise privately apologised to Brooke Shields for his infamous "ridiculous rant" about her use of antidepressants, the actress revealed in her new memoir. In Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman which was published Tuesday, she shares that the actor eventually expressed remorse for his public comments, which had sparked controversy at the time.

Tom Cruise privately apologised to Brooke Shields for his past comments on her antidepressant use, as revealed in her memoir.(@TomCruise/X, @BrookeShields/X)
Tom Cruise privately apologised to Brooke Shields for his past comments on her antidepressant use, as revealed in her memoir.(@TomCruise/X, @BrookeShields/X)

Tom Cruise ‘eventually’ apologised to Shields

About the Mission Impossible actor’s apology, Shields revealed, “It wasn’t the world’s best apology, but it’s what he was capable of, and I accepted it.”

She reminisced about “sticking up for herself” after Cruise made the infamous “disparaged” at her. In 2005, the actor called Shields “irresponsible” as she was taking antidepressants while dealing with postpartum depression. He also claimed that the medication “didn’t cure anything,” as reported by Page Six. Following the incident, she wrote an op-ed in the New York Times as her clap back to the actor.

She strongly believed that it was not just “sticking up” against “irrational and dangerous comments from an unschooled actor who was speaking way out of his depth.” It was also about “spurr[ing] discussions on the reality and prevalence of postpartum depression.”

Shields shares the Cruise incident in her book

Opening up about the incident in her book, she said, “Had Tom taken a public swing at me before I became a mother, I probably would have stayed quiet. I would have ignored his ridiculous rant.”I might have been content to sit back while this very famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda. I would have been satisfied that his behaviour would speak for itself.”

However, she decided not to “sit…quietly” and just let herself “be attacked” as she was “emboldened by self-confidence,” then. She wrote, “A decade earlier — I might have even regretted sharing my story or felt insecure that maybe my career was stalling while a powerful male movie star was singling me out, sure that I’d never stand a chance in that fight.”

