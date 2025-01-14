Eddie Griffin ignites LA wildfires conspiracy theory, says city set ablaze to cover up ‘Hollywood paedophile trail’

Comedian Eddie Griffin has stirred controversy with his recent claims regarding the Los Angeles wildfires, suggesting that the devastating fires are being used as a "smokescreen" to destroy evidence of a large paedophile ring. In a statement that has sparked outrage and disbelief, he proposed that the catastrophic fires may be serving as a cover-up for a much darker conspiracy. Comedian Eddie Griffin stirred controversy by suggesting the LA wildfires are a 'smokescreen' for a paedophile conspiracy. (@EddieGriffinCom/X)

Griffin blames the ‘paedophile’ Hollywood ‘trail’ for LA wildfires

In the latest episode of NNN on YouTube, Griffin claimed that the paedophiles of Hollywood are using the wildfires as a cover to hide their tracks. However, he believed that they would be caught eventually.

In the video uploaded on January 14, he said, “LA is on fire and a lot of people are saying… it’s to cover up the paedophile trail and all of a sudden the water ain’t working…”

He added, “Let’s pray for the m**********rs out there, the houses is burning down and sh*t unless they paedophiles. If they are p*dophiles, f*ck them. Let that get burned ‘cause I know what you’re doing. You’re burning the evidence up! Sons of b*tches, but we still going to catch it.”

In addition, he also alleged that The Wonderful Company owned “60 per cent” of the water of Los Angeles and blamed them as well for reportedly being part of the conspiracy theory.

Griffin’s other claim about the LA wildfires

As Griffin divulged his thoughts about the LA wildfires, he alleged that The Wonderful Company is owned by “this couple” who also happens to be the owner of Fiji water and pistachios.

He said, “The regulators who allowed them… to own the 60 per cent of the godd*mn water, fire them… too. What the f*ck is your problem? That is public water. We built the dam that’s holding the water… with taxpayer’s dollars… How you’ll going to sign to over to this godd*mn couple.”

He also asked his viewers to “research” how many “rich neighbourhoods” had already been out of their houses when the wildfires hit the city as allegedly they knew that it was “coming”.

He also said, “The irony of it all is that the fire looks just like the fire in Maui. Let’s check all the crip neighbourhoods. ‘Cause if the crip neighbourhoods are still up ‘cause they blue, we know, we know. I don’t care if you blood, wear blue, play it safe, wear blue, until this sh*t clears up”

He reportedly also mentioned that Los Angeles allegedly “fired” many firefighters almost three to six months before the crisis, as reported by Sportskeeda.

He said, “Man wanted to make sure that the houses they wanted burned down, burn down. Google 2028, uh, it’s going to say Los Angeles Smart City. So, uh, the best way to get a smart city is by burning out all the residences and then you can start fresh and build a f*****g smart city.”

He concluded by claiming that the fires were the doing of the government which was not concerned about its citizens and called them “unnatural disasters.”