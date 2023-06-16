Tom Cruise is angry at Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as its release will steal IMAX screens from his MI 7 ByVrinda Rastogi
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 will be kicked off IMAX screens after a week to make way for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
July is set to be an exciting month for cinephiles with three anticipated blockbusters releasing within the same time frame. Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will arrive in theatres on July 12 followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie on July 17 this year.
Since Nolan’s upcoming masterpiece was filmed entirely with IMAX cameras, it will be the only movie screening in IMAX theatres for three whole weeks following its release. Therefore, Cruise's MI 7 will stay in IMAX theatres for only one week.
IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond expressed his remorse over not being able to accommodate Mission: Impossible as well as his hope that they will be able to screen MI 7 after Oppenheimer.
The Mission Impossible hero has allegedly been complaining loudly to Paramount Executives and several others about the IMAX situation. He has been in touch with producers to find a solution. The actor has also been in contact with other studio and theatre executives to secure as many non-IMAX screens as possible.
However, Barbie will be released along with Oppenheimer and it has been predicted to become an even bigger hit on its opening weekend. The seventh Mission: Impossible cost nearly $300 million as compared to Oppenheimer and Barbie's budgets of $100 million each. As a result, the film will require a major return on investment.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent who, along with his team, is once again on a mission to save the world. Fans are anticipating another adrenaline-rush-inducing performance filled with risky stunts by Tom Cruise.
Oppenheimer is the story of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, whose work on the Manhattan Project eventually led to him developing the atomic bomb.
Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, is the story of Barbie when she gets the chance to leave her perfect world and explore the real world instead. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
