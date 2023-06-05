The production of Warner Bros.' "Barbie" film reportedly wiped out the global supply of pink paint. According to Rosco, the company that supplied the set designers, the film used so much fluorescent pink paint that it caused a shortage. However, the reality behind the claim is a bit more complicated. Warner Bros.' "Barbie" film allegedly caused a global shortage of pink paint, but Rosco clarifies that the pandemic and Texas freeze played a role too.(Warner Bros.)

Lauren Proud, the vice president of global marketing at Rosco, clarified that the shortage of pink paint was not solely due to the Barbie movie production. The COVID-19 pandemic had already disrupted the global supply chain, affecting various products, including paint. Additionally, Rosco was still recovering from the damages caused by the Texas deep freeze in 2021, which impacted their paint production materials.

Proud explained, "There was this shortage, and then we gave them everything we could - I don't know they can claim credit." Despite the circumstances, the film managed to continue production with the available paint, although it certainly depleted Rosco's supply.

The use of pink paint was vital for the film's director, Greta Gerwig, who wanted to capture the essence of Barbie's world and maintain a playful aesthetic. Sarah Greenwood, the film's production designer, created sets filled with dollhouse-like mansions, vibrant furniture, and even pink roads and lamp posts.

The Barbie movie's claim of causing a global pink paint shortage may raise eyebrows, but it's worth examining Rosco's supply chain challenges. While the film's plot remains a mystery, the recent trailer teases an exciting journey for Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) beyond Barbieland.

Boasting a star-studded ensemble, including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, and more, the Barbie movie generates significant buzz. Regardless of its impact on paint supplies, the film aims to captivate fans with its nostalgic appeal and imaginative storytelling.

So, while the claim of a pink paint shortage caused by Barbie may not be entirely accurate, one thing is certain: Barbie's vibrant world is set to dazzle audiences when the film hits theaters on July 21.