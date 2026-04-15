Tom Cruise transforms into old, balding man with beer belly in Alejandro Inarritu's Digger, earns standing ovation

Over his three-decade career, Tom Cruise has tried his hand at a variety of roles, from a renegade aviator in Top Gun to a serial killer in Collateral, and of course, a spy in the Mission Impossible series. But his charm and looks have accompanied him into each role. However, his next, Digger, is set to change that. The film's first glimpse was showcased at the ongoing CinemaCon where viewers saw, for the first time, the superstar's transition into a non-heartthrob.

Tom Cruise in Digger

Tom Cruise in a still from Digger.

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CinemaCon is an annual convention of theatre owners in Las Vegas. Warner Bros had their presentation on Tuesday, bringing out their big guns, headlined by Tom Cruise. As he took the stage for Digger, the 63-year-old star said it took four decades of acting for him to get to a place where he could play the eccentric oil tycoon at the centre of Digger. The actor introduced the first images from the movie on Tuesday at CinemaCon.

They showed the 63-year-old transformed into the character Digger Rockwell, an older man with thinning gray hair, a beer belly, a Southern accent and a fondness for cats. The actor got a big reception from the audience in a rare standing ovation, both for the new look and for the veteran's star status as a devoted and vocal advocate of the big screen experience.

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{{^usCountry}} In the film, Rockwell inadvertently unleashes an ecological disaster that carries the world to the brink of nuclear warbefore scrambling to save the planet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the film, Rockwell inadvertently unleashes an ecological disaster that carries the world to the brink of nuclear warbefore scrambling to save the planet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It took 40 years to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell and play the many, many layers of this character. The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it,” Reuters reported Tom Cruise as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It took 40 years to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell and play the many, many layers of this character. The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it,” Reuters reported Tom Cruise as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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Iñárritu called Cruise’s performance “a high-wire act.” According to AP, the filmmaker told the audience, “We know that he’s fearless — the stunts, the planes, the jumps — but I have to say, embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless. This role could possibly be the most challenging.”

The Warner Bros movie is set to release in theatres in October.

Warner Bros unveils its slate at CinemaCon

Apart from Digger, Warner Bros. put on a big show to hype its upcoming films, with the help of stars like Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Sandra Bullock, and Jason Momoa. The audience got previews of J.J. Abrams' original science fiction thriller The Great Beyond, with Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, the Owens sisters in Practical Magic 2, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl in an intergalactic fight, and the first seven minutes of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

tom cruise Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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