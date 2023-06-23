Tom Cruise's co-star Pom Klementieff shares he refused to kick her in the stomach during fight scene

Tom Cruise is all set to mark his return as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, and if initial reviews are to be believed, the action thriller has already garnered strong positive reactions. Now during the promotional rounds for the film, co-star Pom Klementieff shared how Tom would refuse to kick her in the stomach for real while they were filming a fight scene. (Also read: Tom Cruise says he can do a better Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick)

Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star Pom Klementieff during an action scene in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aside from Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, the cast of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Hayley Atwell. Pom Klementieff plays one of the antagonists in the film named Paris, who is a dangerous hench-woman.

Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pom revealed that she had to beg Tom to kick her during a scene in the film. “I kept telling him to just kick me here,” said Pom Klementieff while directing at her stomach. “I was squeezing abs. [I said], ‘You can just go for it.’ He was like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘But it’s going to help me!’ But he wouldn’t do it.”

Pom on her character

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, best known for her roles in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies described her character as “very, very, very much a chaotic element in the story.” She also added, "It doesn’t matter how deep in the background she is, you’re going to be watching her at all times and wondering what she’s going to do. [She] destroys everything in her path. She’s a rebel, she’s a killer, she’s extremely skilled and quite lonely too.”

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One had its world premiere at Rome on last Monday. All the stars were present at a packed gala screening in the Auditorium della Conciliazione. Part One follows the events of the 2018 release Fallout, where Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his crew of secret agents had saved the world from a nuclear apocalypse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dead Reckoning is the sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout, that released in 2018. Dead Reckoning is being made in two parts. The first will release on July 12 in cinemas and the second is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON