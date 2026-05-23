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Tom Hardy fired from MobLand after explosive clashes with producers, problematic on-set behaviour: Report

Several global portals have reported that Tom Hardy has been fired from MobLand after two seasons. Know all about it. 

May 23, 2026 11:24 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Hollywood actor Tom Hardy’s time on the gritty crime drama MobLand has reportedly come to a screeching halt. Rumours are swirling that the actor has been fired from the series following a string of fiery clashes with producers.

Tom Hardy out of MobLand

Tom Hardy's MobLand premiered in 2025.

Several global portals, including Hollywood Reporter and Variety, have reported that Tom has been fired from the show after two seasons. He will not appear in a third season of the Paramount+ crime drama. Production has already wrapped on Season 2, which finished filming in March.

Sources mention that Tom was not asked to return to the series following onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others.

A Puck News report claimed Tom, 48, was consistently late to production during Season 2, gave frequent script notes, changed dialogue and was upset about the ensemble cast, which includes names such as Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

While a third season has not been officially confirmed yet, the show’s strong performance on the streaming platform makes another instalment seem almost inevitable. What remains unclear, however, is how Tom’s character would be written out of the story if the reports surrounding his exit turn out to be true.

The show also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

It’s not the first time Tom has clashed with colleagues on set. He notoriously fell out with co-star Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, with director George Miller later revealing he had to be “coaxed out of his trailer.”

 
hollywood reporter tom hardy pierce brosnan
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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