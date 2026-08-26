Los Angeles, Filmmaker Jennifer Peedom's Everest drama "Tenzing", starring Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe, will open the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on September 24.

Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe-starrer ‘Tenzing’ to open Zurich Film Festival

Hiddleston, Dafoe and Peedom will attend the green carpet in Zurich for the European premiere of the Apple Original Films production, which chronicles the first successful ascent of Mount Everest, reported Variety.

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"This year's Zurich Film Festival motto is 'dream big.' Our breathtaking opening film 'Tenzing' fits perfectly, because it shows how you can grow beyond yourself when you have a big dream," Zurich Film Festival CEO Christian Jungen said.

He said the film combines "powerful emotion and mountain scenery of sublime beauty" while also highlighting the importance of respecting the local Sherpa community and nature.

Peedom said the film is about a man who imagined a life beyond the limits imposed on him and the courage and sacrifice required to reach the highest point on earth.

"At its heart, 'Tenzing' is about a man who dared to imagine a life beyond the limits the world had placed on him, and the courage, sacrifice and belief it took to reach the highest point on earth," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on true events, "Tenzing" tells the story of Himalayan climber Tenzing Norgay, played by Genden Phuntsok, and his partnership with New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary, portrayed by Hiddleston. The two became the first climbers to summit Mount Everest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on true events, "Tenzing" tells the story of Himalayan climber Tenzing Norgay, played by Genden Phuntsok, and his partnership with New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary, portrayed by Hiddleston. The two became the first climbers to summit Mount Everest. {{/usCountry}}

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The film follows Tenzing as he seeks recognition not merely as a Sherpa assisting Western climbers but as a mountaineer in his own right. Encouraged by his wife Dawa, played by Thinley Lhamo, he finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson, portrayed by Caitríona Balfe.

Together, they persuade expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, played by Dafoe, that Tenzing belongs on the British climbing team.

Against the backdrop of the mountain's extreme conditions, the story examines tensions of culture, class and ambition before Tenzing and Hillary develop a bond based on mutual respect and trust.

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"Tenzing" is scheduled to release in select theatres on October 9 and premiere on Apple TV on October 16.

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