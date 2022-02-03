Tom Holland has an epic reaction when told Spider-Man: No Way Home is ‘$20 million away’ from surpassing Avatar. Watch

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has been breaking several box office records since it released last year. Now, in a video, Tom appears to be shocked after an interviewer tells him that his film is some $20 million away from breaking the box office record of Avatar.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home recently surpassed Jurassic World at the global box office to become the most successful film of all time. The film witnessed an epic crossover, featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Peter Parkers, who joined forces with Tom's Spider-Man.

During an interviewer for BackstageOL, host Dave Morales can be heard telling Tom, “You are very little close to having the biggest movie of all time." Tom replies, “I feel it's very big. It is very away from the biggest movie of all time. Right? Right? No?” The host then asks, “You are $20 million away from the best film in the United States and then you will take Avatar.” Tom, who looked shocked, then asks, “For real?" He can be seen looking at someone outside the camera frame, with his mouth visibly open.

One fan commented on the video saying, “The Spider-Man was too stunned to speak." While another one said, “He was in utter disbelief about his own power and greatness.” Another one joked about Tom's expressions saying, “That face screams: “Yeah I should probably re-renegotiate that new trilogy deal.”

According to Reuters, Spider-Man: No Way Home is only $25 million away from unseating Avatar ($760 million) as the third-biggest movie ever (not adjusted for inflation). For any other pandemic-era release, adding another $25 million in ticket sales would be a high -- if not insurmountable -- barrier to cross since the movie has been available in cinemas for nearly two months.

At the international box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the select films to cross the $1 billion mark. Even more impressive, it surpassed that milestone without playing in China, the world's biggest movie-going market. With $1.74 billion globally, No Way Home ranks as the sixth-highest earning movie of all-time at the worldwide box office.

(With inputs from Reuters)

