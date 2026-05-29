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Tom Holland hints at retirement as Spider-Man, says he is 'content swinging off into the sunset' after Brand New Day

Tom Holland has been playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade now.

May 29, 2026 09:34 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Tom Holland is willing to hang up the mask and costume of Spider-Man and call it a day as the friendly neighbourhood superhero. Ahead of the release of his fourth solo film as the web-slinger, Tom said that he is content ‘swinging off into the sunset’ after this, opening the doors for a new Spider-Man on the big screen.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026, with Tom Holland reprising his role as the web-slinging hero.(X/@notgwendalupe)

Speaking with Empire Magazine ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland reflected on what the future could look like for the franchise. “For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don't know,” the actor said.

Comparing his journey to that of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Holland added, “But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset,”

Tom Holland plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared as Peter in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and went on to headline three Spider-Man films in the MCU, as well as appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is the first actor to headline four solo Spider-Man films. Tobey Maguire starred in three, while Andrew Garfield appeared in two.

Tom Holland will also be seen in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, set to hit screens on July 17.

 
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