Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tom Holland’s reaction to Instagram post saying ‘short men have more sex’ sends fans into meltdown
hollywood

Tom Holland’s reaction to Instagram post saying ‘short men have more sex’ sends fans into meltdown

Tom Holland's ‘like’  on an Instagram post stating that ‘short men have more sex’ amused several fans, given the actor's short stature. 
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Fans are having a meltdown after Spider-Man actor Tom Holland ‘liked’ an Instagram post about short men having more sex. Last Thursday, an Instagram post cited a science study claiming that ‘short men have more sex’. The post featured a picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito from their 1998 movie Twins.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Tom Holland was among the thousands to have liked the post, seemingly giving his seal of approval to the finding. What makes Tom’s ' like'  interesting is the actor's short physical stature, which he never shies away from talking about. When the screenshot was shared by accounts like Comments by Celebs, fans christened Tom as ‘our short king’. 

Some lamented that ‘Celebrities can’t even browse through Instagram in peace’. The study was originally shared by the LADbible on their Instagram. 

RELATED STORIES

Tom has been dating his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya, and the actor, who is 5-feet-8-inch tall, is reportedly 2 inches shorter than his lady love. This height difference has led to fans making memes and jokes about the two and the subject has been the cause of a lot of interest particularly around the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the past, Tom has addressed the height difference between the two and said it’s a “stupid assumption” that men should be taller than their female partners. “She’s not that much taller than me, let’s just put this out there,” he said in an interview with SiriusXM ahead of the film’s release.

Also read: Tom Holland's strong response to Martin Scorsese's criticism of superhero movies: 'He's never made one'

Zendaya has also addressed the obsession with the couple’s height difference. In the same interview with SiriusXM, she said, “This is normal too. My mum is taller than my dad. I honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were always that way, so I didn’t know that people cared.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
spider-man tom holland
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP