Tom Holland says fan love is bigger validation than Oscars for Spider-Man: No Way Home: 'Already achieved everything'

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the biggest film of the pandemic era, having earned over $1.7 billion at the global box office. Apart from the love and appreciation fans have showered upon it, the film could soon be in line for awards as well. As per reports, Marvel Studios is set to make a push for the film at the Oscars. But the film's lead actor Tom Holland isn't that concerned about it.

In a recent interaction while promoting his upcoming film Uncharted, Tom spoke about the talks of No Way Home being nominated for the Academy Awards and maintained that while it was a big honour, a bigger validation for him was the love fans have already shown the film.

Speaking to Fox 5, Tom said, "It would obviously be a huge honour if it was nominated for an Oscar, but I think that's not how we like to validate ourselves. We like to validate ourselves with the love we received from the general public and, so far, that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I've already achieved everything."

The actor also opened up on how emotional he got seeing the fans' reactions to some of the moments in the film, particularly the return of the two other Spider-Men--Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Tom said he was left in tears whenever he watched those scenes.

He said, "I've never seen that kind of audience reaction and to be a part of that was so emotional, like I can't watch those videos without getting really, really emotional. At the premiere, I was in floods of tears at the end of that movie and it was a combination of how proud I am of the movie, how great the movie was, how emotional I was about the kind of end of this chapter and what we'd all achieved."

Videos shot by fans at the premiere of No Way Home in December seem to confirm this as Tom is seen on the red carpet, tearfully thanking fans for liking the movie.

Tom will next be seen in Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg. The film is an origin story for the famous video game character Nathan Drake and is loosely based on the Uncharted video game series. It also stars Antonio Banderas.

